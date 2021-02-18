General

Zuni Pueblo: Stanton Sanchez sentenced for injuring childrens

ByEditor 4

Feb 18, 2021 , , , ,
Zuni Pueblo: Stanton Sanchez sentenced for injuring childrens

Zuni Pueblo man, Stanton Sanchez sentenced to ten years in prison for injuring two children in drunk driving crash

ALBUQUERQUE (STL.News) Stanton Sanchez, 33, of Zuni Pueblo, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, was sentenced on Feb. 17 in federal court to 10 years in prison for assault of two minors resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

Sanchez pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2020.  In his plea agreement, Sanchez admitted to driving recklessly while intoxicated and hitting two children who were walking in a residential area on the Zuni Pueblo in McKinley County on July 22, 2018.  Sanchez’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.  As a result of the crash, both children suffered serious injuries.  At the time of the incident, the victims were 10 and 11 years old.

The Zuni Tribal Police Department investigated this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Jaros prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Rickie Foy Convicted of Conspiring to Steal Cash

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Lottery: Katrice Evans Picks up $127,063 Jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Lee Tankard Wins $268,132 jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4