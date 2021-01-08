Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Dates

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (STL.News) Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the fiscal first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Zions expects to report its financial results on the following dates and times:

For the fiscal period – Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time

First Quarter 2021 -April 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Second Quarter 2021 -July 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Third Quarter 2021 -October 18, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Fourth Quarter 2021 -January 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.

Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Approximately three weeks prior to the calls, information on how to access these calls can be found on the company’s website at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days after the call is completed.

