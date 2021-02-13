XTM to Allow Cryptocurrecy Trading in Today™ Wallet

Business

All Today Mobile Account Holders Will be Enabled to Buy and Transact using Cryptocurrency

MIAMI and TORONTO (STL.News) XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce its plans of expansion of crypto trading within the Today Mobile wallet allowing holders to purchase and transact in cryptocurrency.

As previously announced on August 17, 2020, regarding the technology facilitating near real-time loading of funds to XTM mobile wallets for purchases, XTM is expanding its technology to allow Today Mobile wallet holders to purchase, transfer and redeem cryptocurrency all within their mobile wallets.

With the news earlier this week surrounding Tesla’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission purchasing $1.5B in Bitcoin and the Mastercard announcement that this year it will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on its network, we felt the time was right to expand our offerings,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM.  “Our users are asking for further crypto options and functionality. We plan to enable our mobile wallet users to move funds, in near real-time, between accounts.” ( https://www.mastercard.com/news/perspectives/2021/why-mastercard-is-bringing-crypto-onto-our-network/ )

“Growing our technology to modernize further traditional payment infrastructures sets us apart in the market,’ said Chad Arthur, Chief Technology Officer, XTM.  ‘Our strategy is to stay ahead of the curve on technology development driving revenues and to increase transaction flow for our user base.”

