CHEYENNE, WY (STL.News) Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming has been working to offer support to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in their efforts to secure the United States-Mexico border.
The Governor, in collaboration with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, has been in active negotiations to deploy assets to assist states in addressing the border crisis. The Governors of Arizona and Texas have publicly requested assistance from the nation’s governors in dealing with the issue.
“It is absolutely essential that our nation’s borders are secure,” Governor Gordon said. “Law-enforcement issues at the border and uncontrolled illegal immigration threaten every part of our nation, including Wyoming. It is clear that the Biden Administration is not addressing this problem with the level of seriousness it requires. Wyoming is ready and willing to provide support to address this critical issue.”
Governor Gordon noted that the state has already offered aerial assets valued up to $250,000. After further discussion, it was determined that these particular assets may not precisely match the needs of the requested border mission. The Governor is continuing to explore ways the state can provide the assistance requested.
“I recognize the serious challenges these two Governors in particular, but all of us together, are facing because of the mismanagement of our border under President Biden,” Governor Gordon said. “We will continue to evaluate available resources to support this effort to protect our country without compromising public safety here in Wyoming.”
