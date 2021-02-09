Wynn Resorts Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) today announced the pricing of its follow-on offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering, which represents an increase of 1,000,000 shares of common stock in the previously announced size of the offering, at a price to the public of $115.00 per share. Wynn Resorts has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of common stock. Wynn Resorts expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

An effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 6, 2019. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about Wynn Resorts and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, or by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by phone at (866) 471?2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.