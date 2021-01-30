WPG Update: Western Colorado’s Retail Powerhouse Mesa Mall

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today provided an update on adaptive reuse initiatives at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dick’s Sporting Goods, with its first location in Grand Junction, will replace the space formerly occupied by Herberger’s, and construction recently kicked off with the interior demolition of the space.

Leasing and redevelopment efforts collectively reinforce Mesa Mall’s location along the Business Loop as the premier retail corridor in the Grand Valley. With the planned addition of several unique and market-exclusive retailers, Mesa Mall is well positioned for long term success.

Dick’s Sporting Goods joins a dynamic tenant lineup at Mesa Mall which includes existing anchors Best Buy, Cabela’s and Target, as well as additional, previously announced new anchor tenants. Dick’s Sporting Goods will announce its grand opening date in the future.

Recently, the management team at Mesa Mall worked with a local artist to add color, texture and vibrancy to exterior spaces for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project. Mesa Mall selected local artist Jamie Copley for the installation showcasing Colorado Mesa University. A long-time Grand Junction resident and CMU alum, Copley has worked on several murals around the Grand Valley.

Mesa Mall serves the western Colorado and eastern Utah regions. The majority of commercial development in Grand Junction is happening within a two-mile radius of the town center, positioning Mesa Mall in the core of the fastest growing retail, restaurant, and financial sector of the valley. With a combination of enclosed and open air formats, Mesa Mall is the only hybrid retail center in the valley and the only hybrid center between Denver and Salt Lake City.