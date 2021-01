(STL.News) A joint African Union and United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur region is ending after operating for 13 years.

UNAMID helped bring an end to a conflict which saw 300,000 people killed, and more than two million people displaced.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Nyala in South Darfur, where many say they fear for their safety when the mission ends.

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of Al Jazeera News