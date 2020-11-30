World Health Organization holds a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

(STL.News) The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic after Moderna said it will request emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna will be the second drugmaker to seek emergency use from the FDA after Pfizer, another front-runner in the Covid-19 vaccine race, applied for the same authorization on Nov. 20. The announcement means some Americans could get the first doses of Moderna’s two-dose vaccine within a few weeks.
YouTube video provided by CNBC
