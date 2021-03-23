Max Meadows Man, Matthew Wood Ridgaway Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Return

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) A Max Meadows, Virginia man, who willfully filed false tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2016, pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, to a federal felony of willfully filing a false tax return, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations announced today.

Matthew Wood Ridgaway, 61, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of willfully filing a false tax return. A sentencing, Ridgaway faces a maximum possible sentence of three years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

According to court documents, for tax years 2014 through 2016, Ridgaway failed to disclose on his Forms 1040 income tax returns over $130,000 in payments he received as rental income from properties he owns.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.

