Wolf Point: Juan Fischer charged with first degree murder

Wolf Point man, Doratello “DJ” Juan Fischer charged with first degree murder

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Wolf Point man accused of murdering another man in Wolf Point, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year, appeared on murder and firearms crimes on April 13, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said today.

Doratello “DJ” Juan Fischer, 35, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with first degree murder and to use of a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted of the murder charge, Fischer faces a mandatory life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. If convicted of the firearms crime, Fischer faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided. Fischer was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 27, 2020 in Wolf Point, Fischer unlawfully killed the victim, identified as John Doe, with malice aforethought and premeditation, and that Fischer knowingly used a firearm in relation to the murder count.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Suek and Jared Cobell are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

PACER case reference. 21-23.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today