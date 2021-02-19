General

Wolf Point: Christopher George admits sexually abusing minor

Wolf Point man, Christopher George Follette admits sexually abusing minor

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Wolf Point man admitted charges that he sexually abused a minor on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Christopher George Follette, 33, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor as charged in an indictment.  Follette faces a maximum 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for May 27 and ordered Follette detained.

The prosecution said in court documents that in 2019 and 2020, Follette sexually abused a minor, identified as Jane Doe, who was between the ages of 12 and 16, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Cobell is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement Services and Wolf Point Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

