Wisconsin Governor: Vaccination Clinic in Douglas County

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Community-Based Vaccination Clinic in Douglas County to Open April 13

Fifth DHS community-based vaccination clinic to open

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that the fifth community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Douglas County on April 13. The site will be located at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the Wessman Arena.

“Now that everyone ages 16 and older can get vaccinated, there are more folks scheduling appointments,” said Gov. Evers. “These community clinics help support local vaccination efforts and ensure that every Wisconsinite that wants a vaccine, can get one.”

Initially, the Douglas clinic plans to administer at least 200 doses per day and has the ability to do up to 500 doses per day, dependent on vaccine supply.

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. For vaccine-related questions and appointment registration support, individuals can call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064. For more information on available COVID-19 vaccination options, visit the Where can I get vaccinated? webpage.

The DHS community-based vaccination clinic in Douglas County is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through a collaboration with UW-Superior, Douglas County Health Department and Emergency Management, and other local partners. Locations are selected to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts. Various factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for clinics.

Other DHS community-based vaccination clinics are located in the following counties: La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock. As of April 3, these sites have administered 18,505 total vaccine doses.