Wisconsin Governor Seeks Applicants for Outagamie County Circuit Court

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 5, 2021
MADISON, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for the Outagamie County Circuit Court – Branch IV.  The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Gregory B. Gill, Jr.’s election to the Court of Appeals, District III.  The new judge’s appointment will begin August 1, 2021 and they will serve through July 31, 2022.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.  Applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

