  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

Wisconsin Governor Seeks Applicants for Jackson County District Attorney

Apr 27, 2021 , ,
MADISON, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers announced that he is seeking applicants for Jackson County District Attorney.  The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Daniel S. Diehn’s resignation effective July 16, 2021.  The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.  Applications must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, May 21.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

