Wisconsin Governor Seeks Applicants for Jackson County District Attorney

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers announced that he is seeking applicants for Jackson County District Attorney. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Daniel S. Diehn’s resignation effective July 16, 2021. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, May 21.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.