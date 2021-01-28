Thursday, January 28WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Wisconsin Governor Seeks Applicants for Dane County Sheriff

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for Dane County Sheriff.  The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Sheriff David J. Mahoney’s resignation, effective May 8, 2021.  The new sheriff will complete a term ending January 2, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov.  Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov.  Evers’ website at:  www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

