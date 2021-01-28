Wisconsin Governor Seeks Applicants for Dane County Sheriff

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for Dane County Sheriff. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Sheriff David J. Mahoney’s resignation, effective May 8, 2021. The new sheriff will complete a term ending January 2, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.