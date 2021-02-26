Wisconsin Governor Grants 13 Pardons, Total 157 Pardons

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 13 pardons. The governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Feb. 12, 2021. Applicants whom the Board recommended for pardon were given to Gov. Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 157 pardons.

“Through a pardon, an individual is given the opportunity to make amends and give back to their community and our state,” said Gov. Evers. “It continues to be extraordinary listening to the stories of so many who have paid their debt and deserve a second chance. Today, I am glad to be able to grant these 13 pardons.”

Gov. Evers granted pardons to the following people:

Brenton Bach was in his early twenties when he sold marijuana to a friend working as an undercover informant. Living now in Mount Horeb, he is trained and eager to chart a career path in coding.

Samuel Cantrall was a teenager when he and a friend committed a series of thefts, burglaries, and damage to property. Now in his 50s, he lives with his family in Bloomer and has maintained employment in construction and manufacturing.

Keshia Christian was a single mother of five when she turned to selling an illegal substance to help support her family. Now living in West Bend, she is preparing to open her own family business.

Tamarr Dedrick was 22 when she and a friend purchased food and other goods with fraudulent checks. She now lives in Milwaukee where she hopes to open a home for girls and continue her work as a mentor.

Steven Lemke sold an ATV that he had stolen when he was 22. Now an over-the-road truck driver, his home is in Fence where he aspires to run for public office.

Lillion McElwee struggled with a substance use disorder in her early life, culminating in her conviction for selling an illegal substance to an undercover officer. She lives in Milwaukee where she cares for children as a foster parent and hopes to one day open her own daycare.

Richard Meidl sold an illegal substance in the 1980s to support his own substance use disorder. A U.S. Navy veteran, he lives in Manitowoc and looks forward to being able to hunt with his friends and family.

Joshueh Schneider was 18 when he and a friend committed theft and burglary from homes and businesses. He now co-owns his family construction business in Whitewater.

Teresa Scholtz was a teenager when she brought contraband into the jail where she was serving a sentence. She resides with her family in Chippewa Falls and aims to make a career of her passion for working with kids.

Gordon Schulties grew marijuana for personal pain management 10 years ago. Now retired, he lives in Superior and spends as much time as he can with his grandkids.

Thomas Simonsen sold marijuana to a friend working as a confidential informant now more than 30 years ago. He has been an installation carpenter for nearly 20 years and lives in Jackson with his family.

Tyson Willis was 19 when he was caught selling an illegal substance. Twenty-six years later, he has made the dean’s list several times while working toward his business degree. He lives in Racine.

Anthony Zimdars was 20 when he sold marijuana to a confidential informant and violated the terms of his bail agreement to support his substance use disorder. Approaching his 12th year of sobriety, he lives and works in Oconomowoc.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.

Under Executive Order 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pardon process are located on the Governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board will continue to meet virtually monthly and will be reconvening again on March 12, 2021. That hearing will air on WisEye.Org/Live from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.