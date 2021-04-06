Wisconsin Governor: FEMA Supported Vaccination Site in Madison

Gov. Evers Announces FEMA Support for COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Site in Madison Begins April 7

Mass vaccination clinic to serve thousands at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers today announced that Madison’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center will receive federal support beginning April 7. In coordination with state and local partners, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 will provide federal staff and support services to administer vaccinations. Wisconsin has committed to providing up to 7,000 weekly first-dose vaccines from the state’s allocation for the site. This federally-supported mass vaccination clinic will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,400 people per day.

“This is one of the largest vaccination efforts our state has undertaken and it takes teamwork at every level to ensure we are getting vaccine to everyone as quickly, fairly, and safely as possible,” said Gov. Evers. “I am grateful for FEMA’s support to our state and coordinating with our local partners to help our most vulnerable populations get the protection they need so we can all move forward from this pandemic.”

The Alliant Energy Center has been providing weekly vaccinations since December 29, 2020, and will receive 26 additional staff from the federal government. The additional federal support will increase the number of vaccinations per week from 5,600 doses up to 7,700 doses, dependent on vaccine supply.

“We are proud to partner with the State of Wisconsin to open a federally supported vaccine location in Madison,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting Regional Administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This site will expand access for residents of the state’s capital and second largest city, and for those living in south central Wisconsin.”

“Collaboration has been key in our response to the pandemic, so I’m happy to welcome FEMA to Madison,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Madison Mayor. “I’m thankful for the partnership between the city, public health, Dane County, the state and the federal government that will speed up the process of getting folks vaccinated here in Madison.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County have worked closely with Dane County Emergency Management to coordinate community testing and vaccination efforts at the Alliant Energy Center.

“Dane County aggressively pursued this partnership with the state and FEMA to help get as many vaccines for this community in the quickest timeframe possible,” said Joe Parisi, County Executive. “The partnership we pulled together at the Alliant Energy Center served as a model for how to effectively test at community scale and now we can pivot that success to mass vaccinations.”

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine will need to schedule a vaccination appointment in advance by visiting https://vaccinate.wi.gov or calling toll-free at 1-844-684-1064. The Alliant Energy Center is accessible by walk-up, bike-up, drive-thru, B-Cycle, and bus. For more information, including how to schedule a free ride, visit Public Health Madison and Dane County’s website.

The mass vaccination clinic is a joint effort between Public Health Madison and Dane County, Dane County Emergency Management, Dane County, City of Madison, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the State of Wisconsin, and FEMA Region 5.