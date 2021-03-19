Wisconsin Governor Evers Appoints Mark G. Schroeder

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Mark G. Schroeder to the Outagamie County Circuit Court. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Des Jardins. Schroeder will serve a term ending July 31, 2022.

“Mark Schroeder is a highly respected and hardworking court commissioner,” said Gov. Evers. “His deep understanding of the law and consistent, even-tempered approach to the courtroom will be an asset to the people of Outagamie County.”

Since 2014, Schroeder has served as a family court commissioner, where he presides over contested hearings regarding child support, child custody, property division in divorce proceedings, and domestic abuse and harassment injunctions. He has presided over more than 1,000 evidentiary hearings as a commissioner. Prior to that, he served as an assistant corporation counsel with Outagamie County from 2011 to 2014, and as an assistant district attorney with the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for eight years. As a prosecutor, Schroeder tried approximately 40 jury trials to verdict. He also worked in private practice.

“I am pleased that Gov. Evers has seen the exceptional skill set Mark Schroeder will bring to the bench,” said Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Schneider. “Having worked with him for the last 18 years, I know firsthand that he possesses amazing legal proficiency, will bring his significant years of experience to the courtroom daily, and will serve Outagamie County residents well. I am honored to call him a colleague in his new role as the Outagamie County Circuit Court Branch 7 Judge.”

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Gov. Evers to serve the people of Outagamie County as a judge,” said Schroeder. “For the past 18 years, I have dedicated my career to serving my community in the public sector and I look forward to continuing that work in the years ahead.”

Schroeder is a longtime resident of Appleton. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin School of Law. Schroeder is active with the Family Court Commissioner’s Association, including serving as its president in 2019, and with the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin.