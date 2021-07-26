Wisconsin Governor: $22 Million Grants to Municipalities

Gov. Evers Announces More than $22 Million of Public Infrastructure Grants to Wisconsin Municipalities

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers announced the award of $22,406,347 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facility awards for critical public infrastructure projects in low to moderate income communities and municipalities throughout the state. Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, as well as blight prevention and elimination.

Communities receiving CDBG Public Facility awards in 2021 include: Abbotsford, Algoma, Ashland, Augusta, Boscobel, Clyman, Cobb, Crandon, Dorchester, Gratiot, Gresham, Mason, Mauston, Mondovi, Muscoda, Norwalk, Owen, Pittsville, Prentice, Rib Lake, South Wayne, Spooner, Suring, Viola, and Winter.

“As Wisconsin continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, we’re working to connect the dots to ensure every family and every community can continue to rebound and recover,” said Gov. Evers. “From Spooner to Cobb to Algoma, the more than $22 million in grants announced today will help make critical infrastructure improvements and support upgrades to essential services while sustaining family-supporting jobs in communities across our state.”

The Department of Administration’s (DOA) Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources (DEHCR) administers Wisconsin’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program.

“Communities of all sizes have struggled for years to make desperately needed repairs to aging roads, water mains, and sewerage systems,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Making these improvements enables Wisconsin communities to provide better public services and stronger public infrastructure to residents who rely on them daily.”

The CDBG Program is authorized by Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and is one of the longest continuously run programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These funds can be used to address critical and unmet community needs. The state of Wisconsin distributes these federal funds toward public facility, housing, and economic development projects that benefit low to moderate income persons.