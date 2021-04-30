Wisconsin Governor: 2 Appointments to Natural Resources Board

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers today announced two new appointments to the Natural Resources Board, including Sandra Dee “Sandy” E. Naas of Ashland and Sharon Adams of Milwaukee. These appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiring terms of Dr. Frederick Prehn and Julie Anderson on May 1, 2021.

“Here in Wisconsin, our state and our economy—from our sporting heritage to fishing and boating to outdoor recreation—depend on preserving and protecting our natural resources. The Natural Resources Board is a critical partner in preserving this tradition, conserving our natural resources for future generations, and ensuring the growth and success of our state’s economy,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m excited to appoint Sandy and Sharon who understand the vast and valuable natural resources Wisconsin holds and are ready to advocate on behalf of our land and water, our sporting heritage, and the health and wellness of our people and our wildlife.”

Naas has more than 30 years of experience related to conservation and currently serves as an Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor and FFA advisor at Ashland High School. She is also the owner and primary Natural Resources Scientist at Stable Solutions, an environmental consulting firm in Ashland. Currently, she is the chair of the Bayfield County Conservation Congress and vice-chair of the Bayfield County Deer Advisory. Prior to these positions she also worked as a Soil and Water Scientist at JZ Environmental and held the position of County Conservationist at the Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron, and Adams County Land and Water Conservation Departments. Naas is an avid hunter and angler, and a certified trapper education instructor. A photo of Naas is available here.

Adams founded the Walnut Way Conservation Corporation with her husband in 2000. Walnut Way is a community development organization dedicated to economically diverse and environmentally sustainable neighborhoods. In this role, she fostered initiatives to implement stormwater management, demonstrate healthy urban food production, and introduce 4-H programming. She retired in 2015 and formed HN Development to inspire real estate development in historically disinvested neighborhoods. She has also served as a board advisor for the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and has advised the city of Milwaukee on policy issues impacting natural resources. A photo of Adams is available here.