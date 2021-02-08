Wisconsin: Community-Based Vaccination Clinic in Rock County

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce First Community-Based Vaccination Clinic in Rock County to Open February 16

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers today with the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today a new partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. AMI will help expand vaccine accessibility across the state by operating community-based vaccination clinics. After careful consideration and identifying local health needs, DHS has selected Rock County to be the site of the first clinic currently scheduled to open February 16. Given the current shortage of vaccine supply and the large amount of vaccinating capacity, DHS plans on adding community sites as needed and as there is more vaccine available.

“Wisconsinites are working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and put this pandemic behind us. This partnership with AMI is going to help us take another step in the right direction,” said Gov. Evers. “Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that’s going to take a team effort not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime.”

AMI will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and local public health partners to support Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program and help expand vaccine coverage across the state. The Rock County site will open February 16 and start with the ability to vaccinate up to 250 individuals daily. If Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, the community-based clinic’s goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day. Six to ten additional community-based vaccination sites will open across the state as needed, and as the vaccine supply allows. AMI will coordinate with local public health to meet the unique needs of each community.

“DHS believes that every Wisconsinite should have the opportunity to be as safe and healthy as possible,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 Vaccine is not just safe and effective—it also provides us with an opportunity to protect those in our state who are most vulnerable. The best way to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to get protected against COVID-19 is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible. Our partnership with AMI and our community-based vaccination sites will allow us to achieve that.”

AMI is a physician-owned and physician-led company that specializes in delivering health care solutions in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world. The Rock County community-based vaccination clinic will be the first vaccination site that AMI will operate.