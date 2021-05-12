Wisconsin: Brett Blomme Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

Dane County Man, Brett Blomme Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

MADISON, WI (STL.News) A Dane County man is charged with 2 counts of distributing child pornography in an indictment returned today by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Brett Blomme, 40, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, is charged with 2 counts of distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment alleges that on October 30 and November 1, 2020, Blomme sent a file containing an image of child pornography to another user via Kik Messenger.

At the time of the offenses alleged in the indictment, Blomme was a judge with the Milwaukee County Children’s Court.

If convicted, Blomme faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma is handling the prosecution.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today