Winneconne: Jon E. Janikowski Indicted for Cyberstalking

Winneconne Man, Jon E. Janikowski Indicted for Cyberstalking and Possession of Ammunition

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on January 12, 2021, a federal grand jury had returned a two-count indictment against Jon E. Janikowski (age: 36) of the Winneconne, Wisconsin. The indictment alleges that Janikowski engaged in cyberstalking and illegally possessed ammunition.

The cyberstalking charge alleges that Janikowski intended to “harass and intimidate another person” using a computer or “electronic communication system of interstate commerce” and that he engaged in a “course of conduct that placed that person in reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury,” contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Section 2261A(2)(A). The indictment also alleges that Janikowski, a felon, possessed ammunition in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

If convicted of the cyberstalking charge, Janikowski faces up to five years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of the ammunition charge, he faces up to ten years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Janikowski was arraigned in Federal court in Green Bay on January 15, 2021, at which time the indictment was unsealed. Janikowski will be detained pending trial at the Winnebago County Jail.

An indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt

This case was investigated by the Winneconne and Oshkosh police departments. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today