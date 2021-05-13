Windsor: Omrys Delgado Sentenced For Trafficking Cocaine

Cocaine Trafficker, Omrys Delgado Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that OMRYS DELGADO, 33, of Windsor, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 87 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into Delgado and others, who were receiving shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico and California, and distributing the drug in and around Hartford. The investigation revealed that a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was facilitating the shipment of parcels containing kilograms of cocaine through the USPS to addresses that were on his delivery route in Hartford. The letter carrier distributed cocaine to his own drug customers, and also delivered parcels to Delgado and other cocaine traffickers in the Hartford area.

Delgado was arrested on May 21, 2019. On June 4, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment Delgado and 18 co-defendants with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related offenses. On January 12, 2021, Delgado pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Delgado, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on August 18, 2021.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today