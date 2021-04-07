Wilmington: Cedric Robinson Sentenced for Armed Robbery

Wilmington Man, Shaun Cedric Robinson Sentenced for Armed Robbery of Scotchman Convenience Store

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Wilmington man was sentenced today to 100 months in prison for robbery affecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents and other evidence, Shaun Cedric Robinson, 22, and a co-defendant went to the Scotchman gas station and convenience store in Burgaw on June 4, 2019 and robbed the store. Robinson entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while he demanded money. The clerk opened the cash register and the co-defendant took the money out of the register. Robinson’s co-defendant had driven Robinson to the store to effectuate the robbery and was going to be the get-away driver. However, Robinson ran the opposite direction from where the car was parked, and his co-defendant drove away from the scene without him.

The clerks were able to describe the car that fled the area and officers with the Burgaw Police Department were able to locate the car very shortly after the robbery. Robinson’s co-defendant was with the car and was detained for questioning. Robinson was found a short time after the robbery walking within 3 blocks of the Scotchman. Robinson was wearing clothing consistent with the robber and attempted to flee from law enforcement when they approached him. In addition, Robinson had money from the store on his person as well as the firearm used during the robbery. The firearm belonged to his co-defendant’s sister. Both men were transported to the Burgaw Police Department. Robinson once again fled from law enforcement but was found a short time later.

Robinson gave a statement to law enforcement wherein he denied participating in the robbery. He claimed another person had done the robbery. When law enforcement confronted him about his clothing being consistent with the clothing worn by the robber, Robinson claimed he let the robber wear his pants and after the robbery Robinson took the pants back from the real robber and took the firearm from him. Despite his initial claims of innocence, Robinson ultimately pled guilty on November 4, 2020 and was sentenced today.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Burgaw Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson prosecuted the case.

