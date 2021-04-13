William McKay Sentenced for Participating in Meth Trafficking

Rochester Man, William McKay Sentenced to Five Years for Participating in Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy

CONCORD (STL.News) William McKay, 48, of Rochester, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, McKay conspired with James Nesbit and Haley Hansler to distribute crystal “ice” methamphetamine. In 2018, McKay ordered three packages totaling approximately 742 grams of “ice” methamphetamine from vendors on the Dark Web that were intended for McKay’s personal use and for McKay, Nesbit and Hansler to distribute to drug customers in New Hampshire.

McKay previously pleaded guilty on October 23, 2020. In April 2020, Hansler was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison. James Nesbit was sentenced in November 2020 to 120 months in federal prison.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous and addictive drug that can ruin lives and damage communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug traffickers who are distributing methamphetamine in the Granite State. As this case demonstrates, those who choose to sell methamphetamine in New Hampshire will face substantial consequences for their unlawful conduct.”

“DEA stands committed to keeping highly addictive drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl off the streets of New Hampshire,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. McKay accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are contributing to the drug crisis in America. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This case was investigated by the DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad, the New Hampshire State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Strafford County Drug Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Cole Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today