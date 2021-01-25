William Johnson Sentenced To Federal Prison

Multi-Kilo Fentanyl Dealer, William Johnson Sentenced To More Than 12 Years In Federal Prison

Tampa, FA (STL.News) U.S. District Judge William F. Jung has sentenced William Johnson (31, Holiday) to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and for possessing 400 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Johnson had pleaded guilty on November 4, 2020.

According to court documents, Johnson traveled with a co-conspirator to deliver approximately 5 kilograms of fentanyl. Johnson, driven by his companion, fled the meet location when law enforcement moved in to arrest the two. Johnson led officers on a chase for more than 20 miles, sometimes traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Johnson attempted to dump the fentanyl out of the car. He also dumped a gallon of chainsaw bar oil out of the window to interfere with the police pursuit. Law enforcement ultimately disabled Johnson’s vehicle with spike strips, but not before Johnson’s vehicle had struck a bystander’s vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Callan Albritton.

This investigation is the result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) program. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today