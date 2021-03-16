St. Francis Man, Willard Henry Indicted for Assault and Firearm Charges

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer and Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

Willard Henry, Jr., age 40, was indicted on March 11, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, seven years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on February 3, 2021, in Todd County, South Dakota, Henry assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with multiple law enforcement officers who were employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and that such conduct involved the use of a firearm.

The charges are merely accusations and Henry is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today