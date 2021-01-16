Wikipedia: World’s largest online reference turns 20

Wikipedia was created on January 15, 2001

(STL.News) January 15th was the 20th Birthday of Wikipedia, we all have taken reference from the platform sometime or the other, but how much do we know about it.

STL.News references Wikipedia on the majority of articles published. What would the web be like without Wikipedia?

Wikipedia founders are Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger. Wikipedia is funded primarily from donations. The site is published in 317 languages with more than 93 million registered users.

Visit Wikipedia Foundation

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News