(STL.News) The World Health Organization team in Wuhan investigating the origins of COVID-19 say they have not ruled out the possibility that the virus had escaped from a lab.

The experts will get to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology to probe the theory.

Sky’s Tom Cheshire speaks to one of the investigators, Peter Daszak from the UK, who thinks the virus “will be with us forever”.

