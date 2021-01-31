WHO Probe Team Visited the Wuhan Market

(STL.News) The WHO team visited Huanan market and another wholesale market as well as part of a long-planned trip closely monitored by the Chinese authorities. China has delayed this type of investigation/inspection for months for reasons that are not known. It would be easy to suspect that they do not want the world to see information that they want to keep from outside eyes or that they have something to hide. It’s not rocket science that China is not cooperating with the rest of the world in efforts relating to the virus or political scene.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News