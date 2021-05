( STL.News ) The World Health Organization (WHO)? pleaded Monday with the #G7? to dig deep and fund the global #Covid?-19 recovery, warning the crisis cannot be resolved worldwide if they do not step up. The World Health Organization said the Group of Seven industrial powers had the ability to fund the vaccines, tests, and treatments needed to conquer the pandemic — and knock down the barriers blocking faster production.

