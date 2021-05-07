White Earth: Quintrell Light Pleads Guilty To Distribute Meth

White Earth Man, Augustus Quintrell Light Pleads Guilty To Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

ST. PAUL, MI (STL.News) Augustus Quintrell Light, 40, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on December 7, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Bemidji, Minnesota, where Light was located. At the time, Light had in his possession over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine, which he was planning to distribute, a digital scale and three rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at Light’s residence in Naytahwaush, Minnesota, and recovered, from a locked safe, small quantities of controlled substances, $4800 in cash, and three rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk for the District of Minnesota made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson accepted the plea.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by Beltrami County Attorney, the Mahnomen County Attorney, the Paul Bunyan Task Force, the Bemidji Police Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Department, and the White Earth Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Chiquoine and Ruth Shnider are prosecuting the case.

