Wheeling: Mark L. Flint Sentenced for Firearms Charge

Apr 15, 2021
Wheeling: Mark L. Flint Sentenced for Firearms Charge

Wheeling man, Mark L. Flint sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Mark L. Flint, II, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 51 months of incarceration a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Flint, age 35, of Wheeling, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in January 2021.  Flint, who is prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having a .40 semi-automatic pistol in May 2020 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

