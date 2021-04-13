Wheeling: Bobbi Jo Starry admits to failing to register

Wheeling woman, Bobbi Jo Starry admits to failing to register

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Bobbi Jo Starry, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a sex offender registry charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Starry, 55, pled guilty today to one count of “Failure to Register.” Starry, who is required to register as a sex offender, admitted to failing to update her registry from January to August 2020 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere.

Starry faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today