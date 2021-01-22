January 22nd is also – Celebration of Life Day – National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day – National Blonde Brownie Day – National Hot Sauce Day
(STL.News) What happened on this day – January 22nd? According to onthisday.com the following historical events occurred:
- 1689 – Prince William of Orange (future King William III of Britain), summons Convention Parliament to discuss ruling jointly with his wife Mary (daughter of exiled King James II)
- 1857 – National Association of Baseball Players founded in New York
1879 – Battle of Rorke’s Drift: British garrison of 150 holds off 3,000-4,000 Zulu warriors. Eleven Victoria Crosses and a number of other decorations were awarded to the defenders.
- 1905 – In St Petersburg, Russia, a large demonstration of workers led by Father Gapon, march to the Winter Palace with a petition to the Tsar; troops fire on protesters in what becomes known as ‘Bloody Sunday’
- 1942 – Novelist Anthony Burgess (25) weds Llewela Jones
- 1960 – Comedic actor Bob Denver (25) weds Maggie Ryan in California
- 1968 – “Lady Soul” 14th studio album by Aretha Franklin is released (Billboard Album of the Year 1968)
- 1973 – Roe vs Wade: US Supreme Court legalizes most abortions
- 1985 – Zak Starkey (Ringo’s son) marries Sarah Menikides
- 1987 – Pennsylvania politician R. Budd Dwyer shoots and kills himself at a press conference on live national television, leading to debates on boundaries in journalism
- 2020 – China locks down the city of Wuhan and its 11 million people, in an effort to control COVID-19 with a then official death toll of 17 and over 500 people ill