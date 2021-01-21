January 21, 2021 is also – Get to Know Your Customer Day – Museum Selfie Day – National Banana Bread Day – National Hugging Day – National Squirrel Appreciation Day

(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 21st. According to onthisday.com the following events have taken place:

1525 The Swiss Anabaptist Movement is born when Conrad Grebel, Felix Manz, George Blaurock, and a dozen others baptize each other in the home of Manz’s mother in Zürich, breaking a thousand-year tradition of church-state union

1789 1st American novel, WH Brown’s “Power of Sympathy” is published

1793 Louis XVI of France is executed by the guillotine in Paris, following his conviction for high treason

1952 Jawaharlal Nehru’s Congress party wins general election in India

1966 Beatle George Harrison marries model Patti Boyd

1968 The Battle of Khe Sanh – one of the most publicized and controversial battles of the Vietnam War – begins at the Khe Sanh Air Base

1973 Actress Jane Fonda weds activist Tom Hayden

1975 Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor (57) weds toy inventor Jack Ryan (48) (div. 1976)

1978 Bee Gees’ album “Saturday Night Fever” goes #1 for 24 weeks

1990 John McEnroe becomes 1st ever player to be expelled from the Australian Open

1991 CBS News correspondant Bob Simon and four TV crew captured and held for 40 days by Iraqis in the Persian Gulf

2008 Black Monday in worldwide stock markets. FTSE 100 had its biggest ever one-day points fall, European stocks closed with their worst result since 9/11, and Asian stocks drop as much as 15%.

2011 Actress Jaime Pressly (35) divorces entertainment lawyer Simran Singh (33) due to irreconcilable differences after more than 1 year of marriage

2021 Democratic President Biden first day in office

Wikipedia page – January 21