January 21, 2021 is also – Get to Know Your Customer Day – Museum Selfie Day – National Banana Bread Day – National Hugging Day – National Squirrel Appreciation Day
(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 21st. According to onthisday.com the following events have taken place:
- 1525 The Swiss Anabaptist Movement is born when Conrad Grebel, Felix Manz, George Blaurock, and a dozen others baptize each other in the home of Manz’s mother in Zürich, breaking a thousand-year tradition of church-state union
- 1789 1st American novel, WH Brown’s “Power of Sympathy” is published
- 1793 Louis XVI of France is executed by the guillotine in Paris, following his conviction for high treason
- 1952 Jawaharlal Nehru’s Congress party wins general election in India
- 1966 Beatle George Harrison marries model Patti Boyd
- 1968 The Battle of Khe Sanh – one of the most publicized and controversial battles of the Vietnam War – begins at the Khe Sanh Air Base
- 1973 Actress Jane Fonda weds activist Tom Hayden
- 1975 Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor (57) weds toy inventor Jack Ryan (48) (div. 1976)
- 1978 Bee Gees’ album “Saturday Night Fever” goes #1 for 24 weeks
- 1990 John McEnroe becomes 1st ever player to be expelled from the Australian Open
- 1991 CBS News correspondant Bob Simon and four TV crew captured and held for 40 days by Iraqis in the Persian Gulf
- 2008 Black Monday in worldwide stock markets. FTSE 100 had its biggest ever one-day points fall, European stocks closed with their worst result since 9/11, and Asian stocks drop as much as 15%.
- 2011 Actress Jaime Pressly (35) divorces entertainment lawyer Simran Singh (33) due to irreconcilable differences after more than 1 year of marriage
- 2021 Democratic President Biden first day in office