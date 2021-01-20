January 20th is also National Cheese Lover’s Day – National DJ Day – National Penguin Day
(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 20th? According to onthisday.com the following historical events took place:
- 1265 First English Parliament summoned other than by royal command (in this instance by Simon de Montfort, Earl of Leicester) mets in Westminster Hall
- 1382 King Richard II of England marries Anne of Bohemia and daughter of the Holy Roman Emperor at Westminster Abbey. Anne dies of plague in 1394.
- 1800 Napoleon I’s sister Carolina marries King Joachim Murat of Naples
- 1841 China cedes Hong Kong to the British during the 1st Opium War
- 1921 Republic of Turkey declared out of remnants of Ottoman Empire
- 1942 Nazi officials hold notorious Wannsee Conference in Berlin to organize the “final solution”, the extermination of Europe’s Jews
- 1945 Franklin D. Roosevelt sworn-in for an unprecedented (and never to be repeated) 4th term as US President
- 1968 Actress Sharon Tate (24) weds actor and director Roman Polanski (34) in Chelsea, London
- 1971 Single “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye about police brutality is released
- 1980 President Jimmy Carter announces US boycott of Olympics in Moscow
- 1981 Ronald Reagan inaugurated as the 40th President of the United States of America
- 2008 “Breaking Bad”, created by Vince Gilligan and starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul premieres on AMC
- 2009 Barack Obama, inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becomes the United States’ first African-American president
- 2020 Actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus divorce after a year of marriage
- 2021 Joe Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, but Biden as Vice President to Barack Obama was also sworn in on January 20th, 2009