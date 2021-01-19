What happened on this day – January 19th
January 19 is National Popcorn Day
(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 19th? According to onthisday.com the following historical events took place:
- 379 Theodosius installed as co-emperor of the Eastern Roman Empire
- 1812 Peninsular War: After a ten day siege, Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, orders British soldiers of the Light and third divisions to storm Ciudad Rodrigo
- 1872 Physicist Wilhelm Röntgen (26) weds Anna Bertha Ludwig in Apeldoorn, Netherlands
- 1883 The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey
- 1884 Painter Thomas Eakins (39) weds painter and photographer Susan Macdowell (32) in a Quaker ceremony
- 1957 Golfer Gary Player (21) weds Bobby Verwey’s sister Vivienne Verwey
- 1966 Indira Gandhi elected India’s 4th Prime Minister
- 1977 Director Martin Scorsese (34) divorces Julia Cameron (28) after 1 year of marriage
- 2013 Calcium deposits are discovered on Mars by NASA’s Curiosity Rover