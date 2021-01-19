Tuesday, January 19States Top Leading News (STL.News)

What happened on this day – January 19th

January 19 is National Popcorn Day

(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 19th?  According to onthisday.com the following historical events took place:

  • 379 Theodosius installed as co-emperor of the Eastern Roman Empire
  • 1812 Peninsular War: After a ten day siege, Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, orders British soldiers of the Light and third divisions to storm Ciudad Rodrigo
  • 1872 Physicist Wilhelm Röntgen (26) weds Anna Bertha Ludwig in Apeldoorn, Netherlands
  • 1883 The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey
  • 1884 Painter Thomas Eakins (39) weds painter and photographer Susan Macdowell (32) in a Quaker ceremony
  • 1957 Golfer Gary Player (21) weds Bobby Verwey’s sister Vivienne Verwey
  • 1966 Indira Gandhi elected India’s 4th Prime Minister
  • 1977 Director Martin Scorsese (34) divorces Julia Cameron (28) after 1 year of marriage
  • 2013 Calcium deposits are discovered on Mars by NASA’s Curiosity Rover
