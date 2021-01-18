Monday, January 18States Top Leading News (STL.News)

What happened on this day – January 18th in history

January 18, 2021 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – National Thesaurus Day – National Winnie the Pooh Day

What happened on January 18?

  1. 532 Nika uprising against Emperor Justinian I in Constantinople fails, 30,000 killed by troops loyal to the Emperor in the Hippodrome
  2. 1591 King Naresuan of Siam kills Crown Prince Minchit Sra of Burma in single combat, date is now observed as Royal Thai Armed Forces day
  3. 1486 King Henry VII of England marries Elizabeth, daughter of Edward IV
  4. 1788 First elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from England to Australia arrives at Botany Bay to set up a penal colony
  5. 1817 José de San Martín leads a revolutionary army over the Andes to attack Spanish royalists in Chile
  6. 1871 Second German Empire proclaimed by Kaiser Wilhelm I and Otto von Bismarck
  7. 1893 British Poet and writer Rudyard Kipling (26) marries Carrie Balestier (29) in London
  8. 1943 Soviets announce they have broken the long Siege of Leningrad by Nazi Germany by opening a narrow land corridor, though the siege would not be fully lifted until a year later
  9. 1949 South African Rev Andries P Treurnicht marries Engela Dreyer
  10. 1974 “$6 Million Man” starring Lee Majors premieres on ABC TV
  11. 1980 Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” hits #1
  12. 1983 IOC restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals (Pentathlon & Decathlon victories) 70 years after they were taken from him for being paid $25 in semi-pro baseball
  13. 1996 Lisa Marie Presley files for divorce from Michael Jackson in NY
