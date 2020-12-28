What Happened on this Day – December 28th

(STL.News) According to onthisday.com the following events occurred on December 28th:

1065 Westminster Abbey in London consecrated

1612 First observation of Neptune – Galileo observes and records a “fixed star” without realizing it is a planet

1767 King Taksin crowned King of Thailand and establishes Thonburi as his capital

1836 Spain recognizes the independence of Mexico

1860 Harriet Tubman arrives in Auburn, New York, on her last mission to free slaves, having evaded capture for 8 years on the Underground Railroad

1908 Earthquake strikes Messina, Italy, killing nearly 80,000

1943 All Kalmyk inhabitants of the Republic of Kalmukkie deported by the Soviet Union to Central Asia and Siberia. Many die en route.

1895 Filmmakers the Lumiere brothers, hold the first commercial film screening at Salon Indien du Grand Café, Paris

1944 Leonard Bernstein’s musical “On the Town” premieres in NYC

1958 “The Greatest Game Ever Played”: Baltimore Colts win the 26th NFL championship against the New York Giants 23-17 at Yankee Stadium, in the first ever sudden-death overtime game in NFL history. 17 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were involved in the game.

1936 British best-selling romantic author Barbara Cartland (35) marries 2nd husband Hugh McCorquodale

1936 Football player Bronko Nagurski (28) weds childhood sweetheart Eileen Kane in International Falls, Minnesota

1950 Author John Steinbeck (48) weds actress Elaine Anderson (36)

1942 Actress Janet Leigh (14) divorces childhood sweetheart John Kenneth Carlisle (18) 4 months after getting married

2010 Film and record company executive Justin Siegel (23) divorces actress-singer Emmy Rossum due to irreconcilable differences after a year-and-a-half of marriage

2012 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin (82) divorces Lois Driggs Cannon due to irreconcilable differences after 23 years of marriage

