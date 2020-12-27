What Happened on This Day – December 27

(STL.News) According to onthisday.com the following events took place on December 27th:

1512 Spanish Crown issues the Laws of Burgos, governing the conduct of settlers with regards to native Indians in the New World

1657 “Flushing Remonstrance” petition signed in the Dutch colony of New Netherland, protesting the ban on Quaker worship

1939 Between 20,000 & 40,000 die in magnitude 8 quake in Erzincam, Turkey

1945 International Monetary Fund formally established by 29 member countries based on ideas of Harry Dexter White and John Maynard Keynes

1949 Queen Juliana of the Netherlands grants independence to Indonesia

1979 After invading Afghanistan two days earlier Soviet forces pull off a coup in Kabul, killing President Hafizullah Amin