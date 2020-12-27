What Happened on This Day – December 27

(STL.News) According to onthisday.com the following events took place on December 27th:
- 1512 Spanish Crown issues the Laws of Burgos, governing the conduct of settlers with regards to native Indians in the New World
- 1657 “Flushing Remonstrance” petition signed in the Dutch colony of New Netherland, protesting the ban on Quaker worship
- 1939 Between 20,000 & 40,000 die in magnitude 8 quake in Erzincam, Turkey
- 1945 International Monetary Fund formally established by 29 member countries based on ideas of Harry Dexter White and John Maynard Keynes
- 1949 Queen Juliana of the Netherlands grants independence to Indonesia
- 1979 After invading Afghanistan two days earlier Soviet forces pull off a coup in Kabul, killing President Hafizullah Amin