What Happened on this Day – December 23

(STL.News) According to onthisday.com the following events occurred on December 23rd:

619 Boniface V begins his reign as Catholic Pope

962 Byzantine-Arab Wars: Under the future Emperor Nicephorus Phocas, Byzantine troops storm the city of Aleppo, recovering the tattered tunic of John the Baptist

1482 The Peace of Atrecht (now Arras) concluded between Louis XI of France and Maximilian of Austria, ending the War of the Burgundian Succession

1493 Georg Alt’s German translation of Hartmann Schedel’s Nuremberg Chronicle is published.

1588 “The Day of the Dagger” Henry, Duke of Guise, leader of the Catholic League is assassinated by the bodyguards of King Henry III at the Château de Blois

1620 French huguenots declare war on King Louis XIII

1672 Giovanni Cassini discovers Rhea, a satellite of Saturn

1688 King James II, the last Roman Catholic British monarch flees to France from William of Orange

1690 English astronomer John Flamsteed observes Uranus without realizing it’s undiscovered

1692 Nahum Tate is appointed the third Poet Laureate by English monarchs William and Mary

1715 Russian/Prussian troops occupy Stralsund

1724 Emperor Charles VI names Archduchess Maria Elisabeth of Austria land guardian of the Austrian Netherlands

1751 France sets plan to tax clergymen

1776 Continental Congress negotiates a war loan of $181,500 from France

1779 Benedict Arnold court-martialed for improper conduct

1783 US General George Washington resigns his military commission as Commander-in-Chief of the Army to Congress

1788 Maryland votes to cede a 10 square mile area for District of Columbia

1793 Thomas Jefferson warns of slave revolts in the West Indies

1815 “Emma” By Jane Austen by published by John Murray in London

1823 “Visit from St Nicholas” by C Moore published in Troy (NY) Sentinel

1832 Dutch troops in Antwerp surrender

1834 Joseph Hansom of London receives patent for Hansom cabs

1852 1st Chinese theater in US, the Celestial John, opens in San Francisco

1862 Union General Ben “Beast” Butler is proclaimed a “felon, outlaw & common enemy of mankind” by Jefferson Davis

1888 Vincent van Gogh cuts off his left ear with a razor, after argument with fellow painter Paul Gauguin, and sends to a prostitute for safe keeping

1893 Opera “Hansel und Gretel” by Engelbert Humperdinck and his sister Adelheid Wette premieres in Weimar, conducted by Richard Strauss

1899 British Field Marshal Lord Roberts departs Southampton for South Africa for the 2nd Boer War

1899 Tentative Turkish & German treaty on construction of Baghdad railway

1900 As American forces defeat Filipino insurgents and impose civil authority, some Filipinos form a Federal Party with a platform recognizing US sovereignty

1907 1st all-steel passengar railroad coach completed, Altoona, Pennsylvania

1909 Albert I becomes the third King of the Belgians

1911 Frank Wedekind’s “Oaha, die Satire der Satire” premieres in Munich

1911 Opera “I Gioielli Della Madonna” is produced (Berlin)

1912 1st “Keystone Kops” film, entitled “Hoffmeyer’s Legacy”

1912 Aswan Low Dam in Nile begins operation

1912 Indian revolutionary underground in Bengal and Punjab, headed by Rash Behari Bose attempt to assassinate Viceroy of India Lord Hardinge, by throwing homemade bomb into Viceroys’s Howdah (elephant carriage) during ceremonial procession in Delhi. Although wounded, the Viceroy survives. Investigations lead to the Delhi conspiracy trial.

1913 US President Woodrow Wilson signs Federal Reserve Act into law

1914 World War I: Australian and New Zealand troops arrive in Cairo, Egypt

1915 J Kern/S Greene’s musical “Very Good Eddie” premieres in NYC

1916 World War I: Battle of Magdhaba – Allied forces defeat Turkish forces in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula

1917 3 British warships come close to Holland

1919 1st hospital ship built to move wounded naval personnel launched

1919 Alice H Parker patents gas heating furnace

1920 Government of Ireland Act / Home Rule Act passed partitioning Ireland

1921 Visva-Bharati University is inaugurated in Santiniketan, West Bengal, India, founded by Rabindranath Tagore

1921 Gangster Carlo Gambino enters the United States as an illegal immigrant on the SS Vincenzo Florio

1922 Pope Pius XI pleas for peace: encyclical Ubi arcano

1923 Yankees pitcher Carl Mays sold to Reds for $85,000

1926 KEX-AM in Portland OR begins radio transmissions

1928 NBC sets up a permanent, coast-to-coast radio network

1930 Bette Davis arrives in Hollywood under contract to Universal Studios

1930 Police Bureau of Criminal Alien Investigation started in NYC

1933 Montreal Canadiens center Howie Morenz scores in 3-0 win v Detroit Red Wings; his NHL record 249th career goal

1933 Dutch communist Marinus van der Lubbe sentenced to death for setting the German Reichstag on fire

1933 Train crash in Eastern Paris; 230 die

1936 Colombia becomes a signatory to the Buenos Aires copyright treaty

1937 First flight of the Vickers Wellington bomber

1938 Margaret Hamilton’s costume catches fire while filming “The Wizard of Oz”

1938 Discovery of the first modern coelacanth in South Africa

1939 Finnish counter offensive at Summa

1939 South Australia score 7-821 against Queensland

1940 John Van Druten’s “Old Acquaintance” premieres in NYC

1941 American forces on Wake Island surrender to Japanese

1941 British troops overrun Benghazi, Libya

1941 Japan begins assault on Rangoon, Burma

1942 Allies air attack on Den Helder, Netherlands

1943 1st telecast of a complete opera (Hansel & Gretel), Schenectady, NY

1943 General Bernard Montgomery told he is appointed commandant for D-day

1944 Beginning of ‘the harsh winter’, contributes to the famine that develops in the Netherlands

1945 Pope Pius XII encyclical Orientals omnes, about Rutheense church

1946 Belgian Council of State forms

1946 Highest ridership in NYC subway history (8.8 million passengers)

1946 University of Tennessee refuses to play Duquesne University after they suggested they may use a black player in their basketball game

1947 Transistor invented by John Bardeen, Walter H. Brattain and William Shockley in Bell Labs

1948 “Cinderella” the first full-length ballet by Frederick Ashton with music by Sergei Prokofiev is first presented by Sadler’s Wells Ballet at Covent Garden, London

1951 Last Belgian communities get electricity

1951 National Football League Championship, LA Memorial Coliseum: Los Angeles Rams beat Cleveland Browns, 24-17; first coast-to-coast televised NFL title game

1952 Alain Bombard arrives in Barbados after 65 days at sea proving his theory that a shipwrecked person could survive with almost no provisions, despite having lost 25 kg (65 lbs) in weight

1953 Dodgers 2nd baseman Jim Gilliam wins NL Rookie of Year

1954 The first human kidney transplant is performed by Dr. Joseph E. Murray at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts

1957 Test cricket debut for all-time great Australian wicketkeeper Wally Grout and future captain and coach Bobby Simpson, 1st Test v South Africa in Johannesburg

1958 Musical Revue “Party with Comden & Green” opens at John Golden NYC for 38 performances

1958 Abdallah Ibrahim forms government in Morocco

1960 Jan De Quay’s Dutch government falls

1960 King Saud of Saudi Arabia takes power

1961 KICU TV channel 43 in Visalia-Fresno, CA (IND) begins broadcasting

1961 Train accident in Italy, 70 die

1961 Fidel Castro announces Cuba will release 1,113 prisoners from failed 1961 Bay of Pigs Invasion for $62M worth of food & medical supplies

1962 Cuba starts returning US prisoners from Bay of Pigs invasion

1962 AFL Championship, Jeppesen Stadium, Houston: Dallas Texans beat Houston Oilers, 20-17; Tommy Brooker lands winning 25-yard field goal in overtime

1963 The Beach Boys 1st appearance on “Shindig”

1963 Fire on Greek ship Laconia, 128 die

1964 India & Ceylon hit by cyclone, about 4,850 killed

1966 Britain’s rock TV show “Ready Steady Go” last program

1967 Brussels: NATO Council accept “Flexible Response” strategy

1968 1st US case of space motion sickness

1968 82 members of US intelligence ship Pueblo released by North Korea

1968 Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders become the 1st men to orbit the Moon

1969 Ballon d’Or: Milan midfielder Gianni Rivera wins award for best European football player ahead of Cagliari forward Luigi Riva and Bayern Munich striker Gerd Müller

1970 7,511th performance of Agatha Christie’s play “The Mousetrap” (record) in London’s West End

1970 French author Régis Debray freed in Bolivia

1970 NYC World Trade Center reaches highest point (411 m)

1970 USSR performs nuclear test

1970 A Protestant man is shot dead at his home in Belfast, North Ireland

1971 British Prime Minister Edward Heath visits Northern Ireland and expresses his determination to end the violence

1972 16 plane crash survivors rescued from Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 after 72 days on the Andean Mountains, after only surviving through cannibalism

1972 6.25 Earthquake destroys central Managua Nicaragua, 10,000 die

1972 B. S. Chandrasekhar takes 8-79 India v England at Delhi

1972 New York Islanders end 15 games winless streak

1972 “Immaculate Reception” Steelers turns around a 7-6 defeat with a last second touchdown reception against Raiders to win 13-7

1973 6 Persian Gulf nations double their oil prices

1973 French Caravelle airliner crashes in Morocco, 106 killed

1974 “Good News” opens at St James Theater NYC for 16 performances

1974 Premier of Dmitri Shostakovich’ Suite on Verses of Michelangelo Buonarroti song cycle in Leningrad

1975 US Congress passes Metric Conversion Act

1975 Peter Seitz makes Andy Messersmith & Dave McNally free agents

1978 NY Islanders center Bryan Trottier sets NHL record scoring 6 points – 4 goals & 2 assists – in 2nd period of 9-4 win over rival NY Rangers; adds goal & assist for game total 8 points; Islanders undefeated home streak stands at 16 games

1979 NY Islanders greatest shutout lose (8-0) vs Chicago Black Hawks

1979 USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

1981 Geoffrey Boycott becomes leading run-scorer in Test Cricket with 8033

1982 The United States Environmental Protection Agency announces it has identified dangerous levels of dioxin in the soil of Times Beach, Missouri.

1983 Journal “Science” publishes 1st report on nuclear winter

1984 West Indies batsman Viv Richards scores 208 vs Ausatralia in test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

1986 Experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan & Jeana Yeager, complete 1st nonstop, round-the-world flight without refueling lands

1987 Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, serving a life sentence for attempted assassination of President Gerald Ford, escapes from Alderson Prison

1987 Buffalo goaltender Tom Barrasso leads the Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings to record his 100th NHL victory; makes him the youngest player to reach milestone at just 22 years, 9 months

1990 Comedy “Lettice & Lovage” closes at Barrymore Theater NYC after 284 performances

1990 Slovenians vote to secede from Yugoslavia

1991 NY Daily News publisher Kevin Maxwell resigns

1994 Baseball owners impose salary cap, fiercely opposed by players

1994 Fearing arrest by the FBI, Whitey Bulger flees Boston, and successfully hides from law enforcement for the next 16 years

1996 Four women ordained priests in Jamaica, 1st in 330-year Anglican history

1997 Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson is quickest to reach 500 wins (682 games)

1997 Colorado Avalanche Jari Kurri is 8th NHLer to score 600 career goals

1997 Terry Nichols found guilty of manslaughter in Oklahoma bombing

1997 US Agriculture Department estimates it costs $149,820 to raise a child to 18

1997 A Channukah candle is officially lighted in Vatican City for the 1st time to celebrate Hanukkah and to reconcile Roman Catholics and Jews

1997 “As Good as It Gets” film released written and directed by James L. Brooks, starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt

1997 Ballon d’Or: Barcelona/Inter’s Brazilian striker Ronaldo wins his first of 2 best football player in Europe awards ahead of Real Madrid forward Predrag Mijatović and Juventus midfielder Zinedine Zidane

2000 Cricket Women’s World Cup: New Zealand defeats Australia by 4 runs

2002 A MQ-1 Predator is shot down by an Iraqi MiG-25, making it the first time in history that an aircraft and an unmanned drone had engaged in combat

2003 PetroChina Chuandongbei natural gas field explosion, Guoqiao, Kai, Chongqing, China, killing at least 234.

2004 Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean is hit by an 8.1 magnitude earthquake.

2005 Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 217 from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Aktau, Kazakhstan crashes shortly after takeoff killing 23 people.

2005 Chad declares a state of war against Sudan following a December 18 attack on Adré, which left about 100 people dead

2012 200 civilians are killed by Syrian government warplanes in Helfaya, Syria

2012 The Seleka rebel coalition takes over Bambari, the third largest town in the Central African Republic

2016 United Nations Security Council adopts a landmark resolution demanding a halt to all Israeli settlement in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. Resolution 2334 was moved by New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela and passed 14-0 with a US abstention.