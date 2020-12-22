What Happened on this Day – December 22

(STL.News) According to the website onthisday.com the following events occurred on December 22nd:
- 401 St. Innocent I begins his reign as Catholic Pope
- 1135 Norman nobles recognize Stefanus van Blois as English king
- 1216 Pope Honorius III delegates degree “Religiosam vitam eligentibus”
- 1465 Peace of St Truiden: Louis van Bourbon becomes bishop of Liège
- 1536 English scholar Reginald Pole appointed cardinal
- 1596 Ferryboat Meuniers crashes in Paris, 150 die
- 1642 Pope Urbanus VIII publishes degree In eminente
