What Happened on this Day – December 21

- 1620 – Mayflower Pilgrims come ashore at in Plymouth Bay, traditionally thought to be at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts
- 1891 – 1st game of basketball, based on rules created by James Naismith, played by 18 students in Springfield, Massachusetts
- 1898 – French Scientists Pierre and Marie Curie discover radium
- 1937 – The first full-length animated feature film and the earliest in the Walt Disney Animated Classics series, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, premieres at the Carthay Circle Theatre
- 1968 – Glen Campbell’s album “Wichita Lineman” goes to #1 in the US
- 1988 – Lockerbie Disaster: Pan Am Flight 103 destroyed mid air by a terrorist bomb killing all 258 on board over Scotland
- 1991 – Soviet Union formally dissolves as 11 of 12 republics sign treaty forming Commonwealth of Independent States
