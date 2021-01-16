What Happened on this day – January 16th – Historical Events

(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 16th? According to onthisday.com the following events:

27 BC The title Augustus is bestowed upon Gaius Julius Caesar Octavian by the Roman Senate

1412 The Medici family is appointed official banker of the Papacy

1547 Ivan IV the Terrible (17) crowns himself first tsar of Moscow

1605 The first edition of “El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha” (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid

1793 French King Louis XVI sentenced to death by the National Convention during the French Revolution

1913 British House of Commons accepts Home Rule for Ireland (but the Great War gets in the way of it happening)

1920 1st assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris

1936 Screen Actors Guild incorporates with King Vidor as president

1938 1st jazz concert held at Carnegie Hall (Benny Goodman)

1963 Los Angeles night club and music venue The Whiskey A-Go-Go opens (inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2006)

1933 Cricket’s Bodyline Tour: Australian batsman Bert Oldfield’s skull fractured by delivery bowled by Englishman Harold Larwood during the third test in Adelaide

