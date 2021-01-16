What Happened on this day – January 16th – Historical Events

(STL.News) What happened on this day, January 16th? According to onthisday.com the following events:
- 27 BC The title Augustus is bestowed upon Gaius Julius Caesar Octavian by the Roman Senate
- 1412 The Medici family is appointed official banker of the Papacy
- 1547 Ivan IV the Terrible (17) crowns himself first tsar of Moscow
- 1605 The first edition of “El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha” (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid
- 1793 French King Louis XVI sentenced to death by the National Convention during the French Revolution
- 1913 British House of Commons accepts Home Rule for Ireland (but the Great War gets in the way of it happening)
- 1920 1st assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris
- 1936 Screen Actors Guild incorporates with King Vidor as president
- 1938 1st jazz concert held at Carnegie Hall (Benny Goodman)
- 1963 Los Angeles night club and music venue The Whiskey A-Go-Go opens (inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2006)
- 1933 Cricket’s Bodyline Tour: Australian batsman Bert Oldfield’s skull fractured by delivery bowled by Englishman Harold Larwood during the third test in Adelaide
Famous Weddings in History
- 1325 Laure de Noves, beloved of Petrarch, marries Hugues de Sade
- 1864 White chapel murder victim and possible Jack the Ripper victim Mary Ann Nichols (18) weds printer’s machinist William Nichols
- 1865 Confederate Brigadier-General John Pegram marries Hetty Cary (US Civil War)