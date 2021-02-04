Wetzel County: Tina Rose Yoho sentenced for heroin charge

Wetzel County woman, Tina Rose Yoho sentenced for heroin charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Tina Rose Yoho, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 46 months of incarceration for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Yoho, age 31, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin” in October 2020. Yoho admitted to selling heroin in June 2019 in Wetzel County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today