Westinghouse Director During Nuclear Debacle to Plead Guilty Thursday to Making False Statement to Federal Authority
Columbia, S.C (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced that Carl Dean Churchman, Former Westinghouse Electric Corporation Vice President and Project Director of the V.C. Summer Nuclear project, is scheduled to plead guilty on Thursday, June 10, in federal court to making a false statement to an FBI agent during the investigation of the failed nuclear project at the V.C. Summer site. The hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse, 901 Richland Street, Columbia, before the Honorable Mary Geiger Lewis.
Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart will be available for media questions after the hearing.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today