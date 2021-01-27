West Virginia: Tax Commissioner Dale Steager Announces Retirement

WV Department of Revenue: Tax Commissioner Dale Steager announces his retirement

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) West Virginia Tax Commissioner Dale Steager announced today that he is retiring from the West Virginia State Tax Department.

Steager’s work in the areas of West Virginia’s tax code and revenue laws spanned nearly 50 years.

He was appointed as Tax Commissioner by Gov. Jim Justice in January 2017.

“Commissioner Steager has served the State remarkably well for several decades,” West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said. “We thank him for his extraordinary service to West Virginia and its people, and wish him all the best in his retirement and his future endeavors.”

Steager began his career with the State Tax Department in 1971 and later served as General Counsel for the West Virginia Department of Revenue, a position he held until October 2005, when he joined a Charleston-based regional law firm practicing in the areas of state and local tax.

Steager graduated from West Virginia University in 1968 and from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1971. He has written for several tax publications of the American Bar Association and, more recently, was the editor of the Guidebook to West Virginia Taxes, published by the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accounts.

Commissioner Steager’s retirement is effective on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the close of business.

The next West Virginia Tax Commissioner will be appointed by Gov. Justice at a later date.?