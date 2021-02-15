West Virginia surpasses 100 percent vaccine administration rate for both first and second doses combined

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia has become the only state in the nation to achieve an overall vaccine administration rate over 100 percent for both first and second round vaccine doses combined.

“This is a monstrous achievement,” Gov. Justice said. “For the first time ever, we have been excess of 100 percent. It cannot possibly be any better than that.”

“For all those who are out there making this happen, congratulations,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve never, in my life, been more proud.”

West Virginia has successfully administered 391,186 doses after receiving a total allotment of 380,400 doses from the federal government; an overall administration rate of 102.8 percent. This number exceeds 100 percent due to extra doses being extracted from vials of the vaccine.

West Virginia boasts a first dose administration rate of 106.2 percent and a second dose administration rate of 97.3 percent.

First doses: 250,646 administered / 236,000 allotted

Second doses: 140,540 administered / 144,400 allotted

“Our goal always continues to be 100 percent,” Gov. Justice said. “We continue to lead the nation because of all of our great partners on the local and community levels, plus the great work of the National Guard, DHHR, and all the medical experts helping us in every way.”

As of Monday morning, 7.7 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccines. West Virginia’s percentage remains among the highest such rates of fully vaccinated residents of any state in the nation.